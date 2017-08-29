The Best Ways To Take The Web By Storm With Your Designs!

Many people love to design websites, but they aren't quite sure how to organize their pages. Like anything in life, organization is key and the same goes for your website. If the site is not organized then you will have frustrated visitors who cannot find anything. Continue on to the article below for some great tips on how to best design an organized website.

Keep the size of your web pages small. A lot of modern web pages are full of unnecessary elements, including huge images, Flash advertising, and lots of AJAX. Many people, especially those in rural areas and other countries with less-developed internet infrastructure, don't have high-speed Internet and will have to wait forever for a large page to load.

While you might be inclined to add a lot of bells and whistles to your website, flashing graphics, loud music and neon colors will just distract from the purpose of your website. Visitors who are bombarded by too many sights and sounds might be inclined to leave your website before they even start browsing. Keep the colors simple and the content relevant and your website design will be a winner.

Although it is common to see the www. at the front of a website URL, you should try to make sure that you can access your site whether you choose to include it or not. This will make it much easier for anyone to access regardless of how they type it.

You must remember in order to index your images, ALT tags must be employed. ALT tags are used to provide a description of the images on your site, which will help any visually impaired visitors. In addition, ALT tags allow you to describe how a link behaves if you utilize your images as links. Lastly, ALT tags offer search engines a target that will help in boosting your rankings in searches.

If you want your site visitors to spend as much time as possible on your site, make text easy to read. One of the most common design mistakes is using graphic backgrounds with patterns or dark colors; combine this with equally dark text and you have a recipe for disaster. Unless the text is clear and easy to read, your site will not be a success.

Keep the sizes of your files and images small. Excessive loading times are a death knell for any site. The larger the files are that must load, the longer a user's load time is going to be. Most users will click away if the page doesn't start to load within the first few seconds of opening your page.

Try learning about and using shortcuts as much as you can. When it comes to web design, there are many shortcuts; as you become more familiar with the field, you are sure to find fast ways of doing just about everything. Even HTML codes can be used to implement quick content updates.

Add a search feature to a website. When visitors come to your website, they want to easily be able to find what they are looking for. A keyword search feature will make it easy for people to find the right page on your site, especially if the website you are designing is very complex.

Include text content on your link page. Your visitors should know exactly what they're heading for when they click on a link. Make sure your visitors do not click links accidentally by adding useful text content.

Use a basic layout for your website so that you can understand the basic fundamentals of designing a website first. This allows you to get comfortable with the general processes of web design in an easy-to-understand environment; you can always move on to more complex layouts as you gain experience.

Hopefully now that you have a better idea about how to become a great web designer you now feel you can make a lot of profit through it. Web design can be a fabulous place to make profits, whether doing it for yourself or others.