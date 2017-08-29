Excellent Short Article With Many Excellent Tips About Website Design

Many people have a casual interest in the creative field of web design, but they get discouraged and bogged down when they start learning more about it. If you want to learn more about web design, but are overwhelmed by this subject's complexities, this article should help you to better understand the topic of web design.

Graphics are important for any designer but beginners should focus only on the standard graphics on their first several builds. BMP files are large and can slow down a website. For non-photographic images, text buttons, and screen shots, use PNG or GIF. JPEGs are good to use for photographs.

Don't use splash pages for your site unless required by law, and especially don't use a Flash intro. Most people just want to get to your content as quickly as possible, and don't care to look at useless splash pages. If you have some amusing content that you absolutely want visitors to see, integrate it into the homepage instead.

For the best layout, make sure that the colors you choose for the background and font are restful to the eyes. Choosing moving backgrounds or neon colors can make it hard for people to read, and they may navigate to another web site. However, include pictures to break up your content and make the site complete.

Make sure your website uses a consistent font throughout. Some websites change fonts willy-nilly without any design reason to do so. This makes the content difficult to process for visitors. Most websites, especially business websites, will do just fine sticking to basic fonts like Arial, Veranda, or even Times New Roman.

If you plan on having a commercial site, you should seriously consider buying your own web hosting. Most free host sites force you to display their advertisements, which is counter-intuitive if you are attempting to sell something as well. Purchase your own hosting to avoid this advertising hassle, so that you can choose your own ads.

Remember the background. While some websites utilize moving GIF backgrounds, opt for simple background since these moving backgrounds can make text hard to read. Your audience will have a more pleasurable browsing experience if your background is conducive to reading your text.

Watch the amount of flashy multimedia that is on your site. Don't overdo it with a bunch of "extras". Flash graphics and multimedia may appear enticing, but these may make it difficult for visitors to find the desired information from the site, particularly if they're viewing your site from a non-Flash compatible device.

Try to minimize your image usage. Generally, simpler designs are more effective for the user. So keep your site simple, but also neat. Avoid cluttering pages with large, bulky images that have long loading times. Try being creative with the layout and using your "eye."For example, use eye-catching focal points to get a viewer to visit something specific.

Try to make sure that any music or pictures that you're linking to is hosted on your own web server. Do not hotlink to any other website images. This can be construed as bandwidth theft and it could put you in violation of a copyright too. It's not worth the risk.

Familiarize yourself with HTML5. HTML5 will help to improve your chances of success.

Always make sure that your site design works well on every browser. Your coding might look great in Firefox, but it could be askew in Internet Explorer. You need to find out exactly how things look in all browsers and then code in a way that leaves your site looking the same on every popular browser.

Are you looking to make an excellent website? Do you have a better understanding of what is involved in creating a great website? Are you more familiar with web design after reading this information? Are you ready to apply it to your web design in the future? Use what you learned here and make yourself proud.