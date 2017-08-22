Website Design Tips And Guidance You Can Use

Design is the most important element when developing a website. It is not necessary to go to school to learn good web design techniques. Independent study can keep you up to date on the latest information. Continue reading and your web design knowledge will grow.

When you're thinking about how to design a website, you need to be sure to think about the navigation. You want your navigation to be easily accessible and easy to use. Put the navigation bar on every page in a noticeable place. Also, make sure that it flows well with the rest of your page and doesn't distract visitors.

When doing web design, use the appropriate graphics. Many people no longer use use bitmap graphics because the files are large and take longer to load. Try GIF, PNG or JPEG files instead. For text buttons, screenshots, and other images that are not photographs, use PNG for images with over 256 colors and GIF for images with less. JPEG images can be used for photos.

Never use an overabundance of conflicting fonts on your website. You need to consider how large the font is since some may be too small for concentrated website reading or smaller screens. Verdana is a font used by many sites. It is easy to read in most sizes and colors.

Don't force users to install strange BHOs. Many tech-savvy users won't do it. Common offenders include unusual video players, image viewers, and platforms for interactive games. For most standard use cases, there is a trusted plugin, such as Windows Media Player or even Flash) that will do what you want without driving away users.

There is a plethora of programs available to assist you with design. These programs are often easy to use and can quickly design an attractive website for you. You won't have a lot of visitors to your website if it is not attractive.

The type of files you use for graphics on your site are related directly to the size of the file. This affects the load time of your site. In general, it is best to use JPEGs and GIFs for your graphics. PNG and BMP files take up a ton of bandwidth. Convert to smaller sizes to make visitors happy.

Avoid creating user interface (UI) controls that mislead your visitors. These controls include elements, widgets and more that create an interactive experience, such as a link, drop-down list or button. You do not want to make visitors think that clicking on an underlined word or phrase for example, will lead to a new page if it is not actually linked to something else. When your visitors have expectations of something working a certain way and it does not, they are more likely to assume there is something wrong with your site and leave.

If you want more visitors to your site, you need to design it in a way that makes it easy to update content. If your site can be easily updated it helps you to be able to quickly add new and relevant information. A site that is constantly updated will keep your visitors coming back for more.

Using pop-up ads are a sure way to turn customers off. Certainly it is important to include PPC ads on your site to earn some money, but pop-up ads that get in the way of what your visitors want to see is counterproductive. It will discourage people from visiting your website. Make sure you do not put up anything too annoying to others.

If you are designing a commercial website, you do not want to use free web hosting. This brings annoying ads onto your site, and it detracts from a professional look to your commerce site. Instead, pay for some basic or professional web hosting, in which you do not have to put up with this.

Site maps are an excellent piece of technology that allow users and search engines to get a better view of your site's functions and layouts without extra work. Include a link to your sitemap from the homepage and leave it as simple as possible. The sitemap doesn't need fancy graphics or fonts, just layout your website and update it when needed.

A clean PC is a happy PC when you're building a site. Some software programs will use up a lot of disk space, so having junk files on your PC will bog you down. Besides, it's hard to remain neat and organized if you have files strewn all over the place. Keep your PC free of junk files and clutter.

Try making your site design more creative by using graphics. Wrapping text around the pictures helps improve the look and feel of your site. By creating a site filled with images and text, you can keep people's interests piqued.

