Understand Web Design After Reading These Handy Tips

Keep the size of your web pages small. A lot of modern web pages are full of unnecessary elements, including huge images, Flash advertising, and lots of AJAX. Many people, especially those in rural areas and other countries with less-developed internet infrastructure, don't have high-speed Internet and will have to wait forever for a large page to load.

For multimedia presentations, take advantage of the new HTML5 standard. Although HTML5 isn't quite as robust for animation and games as Flash, it has the advantage of working stably on mobile phone browsers, including those contained in Apple hardware. HTML5 is also quite a bit leaner than Flash, so load times will improve, as well.

Don't use splash pages for your site unless required by law, and especially don't use a Flash intro. Most people just want to get to your content as quickly as possible, and don't care to look at useless splash pages. If you have some amusing content that you absolutely want visitors to see, integrate it into the homepage instead.

Avoid the use of pop-up advertising. There is little worse than visiting a site and being attacked by pop-up ads or newsletter sign-up boxes. Many people will leave a site that has pop-ups, even the big sites. Keep your customers happy, by steering clear of these annoying ads. Is your host making you use pop-ups? Time for a new host.

To be updated on the new web design tricks, you should join an online forum. When joining these message boards you meet people who usually have an understanding of all the new web design technology. Without this new web design technology you could end up with a site that is completely outdated.

To help your website visitors find their way home on your site, always include a link to your homepage on each page of your site. Having a home page link that is visible allows your reader to easily make their way back to starting point. If you do not have a home page link then your visitors might get frustrated and leave your site altogether.

To help you design a website that is free of clutter, do not include any scrolling text on your site. Websites that have things constantly moving back and forth on the screen is really distracting to the visitor. Not only is this distracting and annoying, it screams unprofessional and will cause your visitors to leave quickly.

If you are looking for ideas on creating your first webpage, it would be a good idea to search for suggestions online. When you educate yourself on web design from experts, you will create a better website. Without the right knowledge, your web design will be poorly done and look unprofessional at best.

Everyone wants to generate as much traffic as they can to their site as possible. Once you have all of your content up on your site, then you want to try your best to invest into a good search engine optimization tool that can help your site go up in rank amongst its competitors on search engines.

A visitor counter on the page is unattractive. It may be a neat tool in your mind, but it is unattractive and unfortunately shows visitors how many people actually have come to the page. If this number is low, they may lose interest quickly. Get rid of it and use other ways to see how many people have visited your site.

If you want to educate yourself about web design, don't pay for it. Yes, some may be helpful. There are many books that can teach you how to build a website. Much of the information available is free. Expensive books have the same information as the ones that are free.

HTML5 is a tool you are going to need to become familiar with. There is alot to learn about HTML5 so, if you don't know what it is get started learning now.

Although the more ads you have on your site the more potential you have at making money. But make sure that you don't get too greedy and that you manage the number of ads that are on your sites to a reasonable number, you want to make your site feel open and welcoming, not ad central.

Create informative error pages. It usually happens when there are broken links or links that have been moved, then you receive a strange looking error page. Be sure an error page gives an explanation. Also, provide a link that will bring them back to the homepage.

