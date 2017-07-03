Discover Everything You Can About Web Design

Are interested in designing your own website? Would you like to create a site for your company? The following article contains helpful tips to get you started.

For multimedia presentations, take advantage of the new HTML5 standard. Although HTML5 isn't quite as robust for animation and games as Flash, it has the advantage of working stably on mobile phone browsers, including those contained in Apple hardware. HTML5 is also quite a bit leaner than Flash, so load times will improve, as well.

Avoid cramming page elements together. Each section of your page should be naturally separated from each other, as this makes the purpose of each section more clear. The easiest way to separate sections is by using DIVs, but there are other ways, including absolute positioning (not recommended), the CSS margin command, and floats.

Keep the sizes of your files and images small. Excessive loading times are a death knell for any site. The larger the files are that must load, the longer a user's load time is going to be. Most users will click away if the page doesn't start to load within the first few seconds of opening your page.

Minimize your page sizes. If your pages take a long time to load, visitors with slow connection speeds will lose interest. If your viewers are sitting waiting for the site to load, they may just go elsewhere to find what they need.

A search engine is an absolute must if your website is larger than a few pages. The best place to put your search text box is in the top right hand corner as that is where the bulk of websites put theirs. FreeFind and Google both offer these search functions to use on your site.

Every page of your website should have a way to return to the main page, or "home." This ensures that when users navigate deeper into your site, they always have a way to start over if they lose place of what got them to the page they are on currently.

If you have links on your page, those links should have text associated with them. Links should include a description so visitors understand what they're clicking. Any links on your website should contain text because links without text can be accidentally selected without the viewer's knowing.

Make use of your grammar and spell checker. Yes, some mistakes may get passed some of your audience, but it will not get past everyone. You could lose some of your audience because of this, particularly if you make mistakes frequently. Do your best to correct your grammar and spelling on your site.

Create a comprehensive "About Us" page. Too many websites use boring, generic biographies. Make this area of your website more exciting. Give visitors insight into you, the designer. Help them understand how you began designing websites, which other designers you consider to be mentors, and where you are going from here.

When designing your website, you should utilize cascading style sheets, or CSS. These style sheets can be applied to every webpage on your website, and will ensure that the user experience is consistent throughout the website. They are also effective for making quick design changes to your website due to the fact that you only need to change the style sheet as opposed to making alterations on every webpage.

To help you create good web pages and fix mistakes on your own, learn computer languages. Educating yourself on how a website actually works will help you quickly fix any mistakes. Knowing how to deal with problems on your site will save you time and money, as you will not have to rely on outside help to remedy the situation.

Avoid forcing your users to stop with their workflow. Don't pop up ads or insist they complete a survey to move on. Forcing users to behave in a certain manner can cause alienation; users may avoid your site and badmouth your company.

In conclusion, there is not a better way to reach people than with a website that has been designed well. This is how you can attract customers and make sure that you get your intended message out in a way that is understandable. Hopefully this article has cleared up any questions you had regarding this.