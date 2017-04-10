Web Design Options That Will Work For You

You can create many different uses for a website. They can educate, entertain, provide social connections or even serve as a marketplace for goods. Regardless of how a website is used, it needs a webmaster who knows what he is doing to design it right. Ahead are some great design tips to assist in creating a website for nearly any purpose.

Choosing the right graphics can either make or break a website. Remember, bitmap images can get quite large and often don't work very well while PNG images work fine. Try using PNGs for images that are not photos or text buttons or if an image has over 256 colors. Use GIFs for something with less than 256 colors. For photos, JPEG images work well.

To help your web pages load quickly, you should compress all the images on the website page. If you have images that are compressed then pages will load much faster. Nothing is more frustrating to viewers than waiting for a 250k graphic to load when it should really only be 20k.

Always mark files that must be opened in an external program with an icon. Many sites host PDF files, and less commonly, DOC files, that must be opened in Foxit Reader and Microsoft Word/OpenOffice, respectively. These files should be marked with an icon representing the file type, and a link to download the appropriate viewer if the user does not have it.

If you desire feedback from your visitors, design your site to include a feedback form rather than a guestbook. A feedback form lets your site visitors contact you without having anything negative be shown to everyone else who sees your site. If you have a guestbook then everyone can read both good and bad comments, something you really do not want people to see, especially when the comments are negative.

Creating a newsletter can help you get repeat visitors. Let your customers sign up for important events and updates so that they return to your site. Put the form for signing up in a prominent location, such as a sidebar, and use it to compile a list of visitors who opt in to your newsletter. Only send out a newsletter to people who have subscribed to it, otherwise you will have angry customers.

Use navigation that is easy, clear, and simple to maintain. The length your visitors stay will depend on how you set out your navigation links. Navigation must be simple and clear to better the user experience.

Never use an overabundance of conflicting fonts on your website. You need to also be mindful of how some fonts appear on monitors, since smaller serif fonts are difficult to read. Vedrdana is a great font that you can use to make your content easier to read.

Explore your website with different browsers and computer systems. Every browser is different; as a result, each can interpret your design in a slightly different way. While sometimes these differences do not make a difference, there are times when it can transform the look dramatically, or create an entirely different experience for your site visitors. There are various resources to find which browsers are more popular. Perform browser tests on your website, and include the mobile web browsers that are most popular.

Make text easy to ready by using colors that contrast or backgrounds that are easy to read text on. When your text is harder to read because the background or text color creates eye strain or portions of text that are unreadable, site visitors are less likely to stick around.

Resist the urge to use pop-ups ads on your site. You may be really tempted to do this for the money they could bring, but all this will do is annoy folks. They may then choose not to come back to your site. Your ads should be simple, direct and engaging, without pop-ups.

Make CSS pages that are independent for web browsers and also use conditional loading. The application of these two techniques make website testing and maintenance both less time-consuming in the future. This technique allows you to make changes to your website without a lot of work.

A visual sitemap is a recommended option when building a website, as it will help you plan things in advance. With a visual sitemap, you will see exactly how your structure is developing. From here, you will be able to pinpoint any area that needs some improvements, or any area you may have neglected. Nothing is more important that maintaining a visual element that is clear.

The copy/paste feature is invaluable when it comes to creating a variety of pages for a subcategory within your website. Do not waste time by creating original HTML code for each page on your site. Instead, duplicate the main code, make any necessary adjustments, then save the code as a unique file. You can use the master copy of that main section of code as many times as you need to.

Always maintain your site so that you do not have users placing spam and negative commentary on it. This is especially true for the blog owners out there and people with forums. Paying attention to your website is key in order to remove unwanted items from your site so it doesn't get too cluttered.

Earn your customer's good will with a well designed, easy to navigate website. Creating a site like this will boost both your reputation and profits, so get started today!