For A Brand-New Method To Web Design, Read This

You only get one chance to make a first impression, and this is as true of websites as it is of people. Because you want to give a good first impression, you want to make sure your website is designed correctly so that people do not leave as soon as they hit your site. These tips may help you prevent this.

Keep your eyes open for web design information, you never know where you will find it. Everything is right there on the world wide web. You simply have to take the time to look.

Avoid useless scripts. Scripts like counters and date/time scripts don't really serve any purpose, and since they are all JavaScript, can add a few kilobytes to the page's file size. Getting rid of these elements also frees up space on the homepage. Replace those useless scripts with useful content that keeps users coming back.

Keep your pages to a reasonable length. Add content through new pages on your site, instead of tacking it on to the end of a home page. For the most part, readers are hesitant to keep going on a page that seems to scroll on forever. If you must have a lot of content on one page, include hyperlinks at the top and in sections throughout the page. This allows users to navigate through the available content without excessive scrolling.

Avoid using animated GIFs on your site. These were popular in the late 1990s, but newer technologies have replaced the uses for animated GIFs that were actually useful. Animated GIFs are low in quality and large in file size. Use static icons for page elements and actual video files for complex animations.

One thing you should always take into account when you're thinking about web design is the latest technology that is out today. As technology advances to does the web, so be sure you are always up to date with what is changing so that you're that much more understanding of how the web works.

Use breadcrumbs and make it so that clicking on the site logo returns you to the homepage. Breadcrumbs are markers that show where the visitor is in the site structure. For instance, the breadcrumbs might read "home > furniture > beds." When the user clicks a link in the breadcrumbs, he can return to a page further up in the site hierarchy. Clicking on a business logo should generally take the visitor back to the homepage as well.

When designing your site, try to come up with three or four keywords that you expect users to input into search engines as they try to find your page. These keywords should then be repeated frequently throughout the title, page body and description meta tag. This will make it easier for users to locate your site on the web.

No matter the audience you seek to target or the focus of your site, it is important to focus on load times that are under ten seconds. A great website should pop up without lagging delays. Most visitors want things to happen quickly and easily. If you don't offer that to them, you will lose many opportunities.

Watch the amount of flashy multimedia that is on your site. Don't overdo it with a bunch of "extras". Flash graphics and multimedia may appear enticing, but these may make it difficult for visitors to find the desired information from the site, particularly if they're viewing your site from a non-Flash compatible device.

Keep all of the site files you use as small as possible, regardless of design. Keeping your files small will directly affect how fast your website loads. Of course, having your website load quickly is the best scenario for visitors. You should remember also that some visitors may not use an Internet connection that is high speed. You want to perform a test to make sure your site performs well, even with dial-up modem connections.

A lot of times when you load up a page to your file server, you cannot find it when you type in the address via your browser. You always need to double-check and ensure that you named the file correctly. Some people literally waste days trying to pinpoint the problem they believe is major, when in reality it's only a simple typo.

Hosting your own site may not be a wise idea, regardless of how much money you have to invest. You should do the design all by yourself (or as much of it as you possibly can), but allowing another person to be the keeper of your site will let you be free and will allow you to have your mind on different things and not just the site's security and safety.

If you plan to design more than a single site, learn to work with several different platforms. PHP, MySQL and Java are all highly useful disciplines that can benefit any site designer. Whether it's working on your own site or helping someone you know get a site off the ground, keep developing yourself into a multifaceted web designer.

Allowing guest content on your site is a good idea, but never, ever let someone else get into your server to post it! You need to receive the content via email. A lot of amateur site designers actually allow people to access their host's server. Even if this doesn't lead to theft, it's still a really bad idea.

Keep your font type simple on your website. Arial or Times New Roman is perfect for any website. You don't need to get carried away with bubble letters or illegible chicken wings. Exotic fonts might seem cool to you, but your visitors are going to have a tough time reading your site.

Allowing guest content on your site is a good idea, but never, ever let someone else get into your server to post it! You need to receive the content via email. A lot of amateur site designers actually allow people to access their host's server. Even if this doesn't lead to theft, it's still a really bad idea.

As stated in the above article, pretty much every business today has a website and if you know how to follow some simple software programs, then designing a site is easy. Apply the tips that you have learned in this article so you can get your business an online presence it deserves!